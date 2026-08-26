Updated for the Nov. 3, 2026 election.

Why vote?

This November, Chicago voters will elect all 21 members of the Board of Education, completing the transition to a fully elected school board.

Each voter will choose one representative from their school board subdistrict and the Board president.

The Board approves the CPS budget, sets districtwide policies and priorities, hires and evaluates the CPS CEO, and makes decisions about issues including school actions, contracts and some personnel matters.

I need to find my School Board district

Your School Board district determines which local Board of Education candidates will appear on your ballot.

Go to chicagoelections.gov . From the menu at the top of the page, select “Districts & Maps.” Select “Address Lookup” from the drop-down menu. Enter your address and select “Submit.” Scroll down to your voting information. At the bottom of the section titled “District information,” find your School Board district.

I cannot use the online lookup

Call the Chicago Board of Elections at (312) 269-7900 and ask which School Board district you live in.

Head here to find your district.

I need to register or check my registration

I have an Illinois driver's license or state ID

Go to chicagoelections.gov . From the menu at the top of the page, select “Voting.” Select “Register to Vote/Change Name or Address.” Select “Register online.” On the application, select “Register to Vote or Update an Existing Registration.” Complete and submit the application. You will receive confirmation of your registration.

You must be a U.S. citizen and be 18 years old by Election Day, Nov. 3, to vote in the general election.

I don't have a driver's license or state ID

You can still register to vote, but you cannot use Illinois' online voter registration system.

Show registration options without a driver’s license or state ID

Illinois’ online voter registration system requires an Illinois driver’s license or state ID. If you do not have one, you can still register using a paper application or register in person. If you register in person during grace-period registration or on Election Day, bring two forms of identification. At least one must show your current address. Acceptable documents can include: a utility bill, student or employee ID, lease, government document or another approved form of identification. Learn more about registering without an Illinois driver's license or state ID.

I need to find my polling place

Go to the Illinois Polling Place Lookup . Enter your ZIP code and select “Submit.” Enter your address. Select “Submit” again to see your polling location.

Check your polling place again shortly before Election Day in case the location changes.

Do I need ID?

Most registered Illinois voters do not need to show ID to vote.

Some first-time voters who registered by mail may be asked for identification if their identity was not previously verified.

What happens when I get there?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Check in with an election judge, receive your ballot and mark it privately. After completing your ballot, you will place it into the ballot scanner or tabulator.

I want to vote before Election Day

Chicago offers early voting before Election Day.

September 24: Early voting begins downtown.

October 19: Early voting expands to all 50 wards.

November 2: Last day of early voting.

November 3: Election Day.

Accessible voting equipment is also available at early voting locations.

I need an accessible polling place

Chicago provides accessibility information for polling locations. Check your current polling place and its accessibility information before you go.

Check Chicago Board of Elections accessibility information.

I have difficulty entering my polling place

If a temporary or permanent physical disability prevents you from entering an inaccessible polling place, you can request curbside voting.

Contact the Chicago Board of Elections to request curbside voting by close of business Monday, Nov. 2.

Two election judges will bring a ballot to you outside the polling place.

Chicago Board of Elections: (312) 269-7900

TTY: (312) 269-0027

Head here for more information about accessible voting.

I need help seeing, reading, or marking my ballot

I am blind or have low vision

Accessible ballot-marking devices are available at polling places.

The device can read the ballot aloud using headphones so you can listen privately while making your selections.

I have difficulty marking a paper ballot

Accessible voting equipment is available for voters who need assistance independently reading or marking their ballot.

Ask an election judge for the accessible voting option when you check in.

I need someone to help me vote

If you need assistance because of a disability, you can ask an election judge for help or bring someone you trust to assist you.

You may also bring someone you trust to help translate your ballot, as long as that person is not your employer or a representative of your labor union.

I need voting help in another language

Chicago provides translated election materials and assigns bilingual election workers based on language needs.

If you need language assistance that is not available at your polling place, you can contact the Chicago Board of Elections or one of the nonpartisan Election Protection hotlines.

Chicago Board of Elections: (312) 269-7900

Election Protection hotlines:

English: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

Spanish/English: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Arabic/English: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

Asian languages/English: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Learn more from Election Protection.

I want to vote from home or by mail

Standard vote by mail

Illinois voters can request a mail ballot instead of voting in person.

Because federal litigation involving mail voting is ongoing, check the Chicago Board of Elections for the latest instructions before requesting or returning a mail ballot.

I have a print disability

Voters with a print disability can request an accessible vote-by-mail ballot that can be received electronically and marked using their own assistive technology.

How accessible vote by mail works

Chicago voters with a print disability can use the accessible vote-by-mail system to receive and mark their ballot electronically using their own assistive technology. This can include technology such as a screen reader or other tools a voter already uses to read and navigate digital content. For the 2026 election, the completed ballot must still be printed and physically returned to the election authority. It cannot be returned electronically. Chicago voters can access the accessible ballot through the OmniBallot system.

Illinois vote-by-mail remains available. Because federal litigation is ongoing, check the Chicago Board of Elections for the latest instructions before requesting or returning a mail ballot.

Read the current mail-voting legal update

⚠️ Updated Aug. 26, 2026: The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily lifted a lower-court order that had blocked parts of President Donald Trump's executive order concerning mail voting. The Supreme Court did not decide whether the executive order itself is lawful, and legal challenges are continuing. What this means for Illinois voters right now: Illinois election officials say the state's vote-by-mail process has not changed. Because the litigation is ongoing, check chicagoelections.gov for the latest information before requesting or returning a mail ballot.

I want to prepare before Election Day

Before you leave home:

Look up your School Board district.

Confirm your polling place.

Check your polling place's accessibility information if you need accommodations.

Bring an ID if you have one. Most registered Illinois voters do not need to show one.

Bring notes or a sample ballot if that helps you vote.

Save the Chicago Board of Elections phone number: (312) 269-7900.

Save the Election Protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Give yourself extra time if you plan to use accessible voting equipment or request assistance.

Check chicagoelections.gov for any last-minute election updates.

Something went wrong. What do I do?

They say I'm not registered or my name isn't on the voter list

Ask an election judge to check your registration and explain your options.

You may be able to register or update your registration and vote at the polling place.

I may need a provisional ballot

In certain situations, you may be eligible to cast a provisional ballot.

A provisional ballot is counted if election officials later determine that you were eligible to vote. You will receive information explaining how to check the status of your ballot.

My polling place isn't accessible

Tell an election judge what accommodation you need.

If you cannot resolve the problem, contact the Chicago Board of Elections or Election Protection while you are still at the polling place.

The accessible voting equipment isn't working

Tell an election judge that you need to use accessible voting equipment and explain the problem.

If the issue is not resolved, contact the Chicago Board of Elections or Election Protection.

I was denied assistance or told I cannot vote

Ask an election judge to explain why and what options are available to you.

If you believe there is a problem with your voting rights, contact:

Chicago Board of Elections: (312) 269-7900TTY: (312) 269-0027

Election Protection: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

If there is a problem, try to resolve it before leaving the polling place.